1 dead, 10 injured after vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died and at least 10 people were injured on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into an emergency room in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Emergency responders received a report at about 5:36 p.m. CST about a vehicle that had crashed into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room, KXAN-TV reported.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) also confirmed the crash in a Facebook post.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman.

It was unclear if the crash caused the person’s death, Chaudoir told the newspaper.

ATCEMS officials said that three people -- one adult and two children -- were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to KXAN. One child had potentially serious injuries. Another adult and child are being treated for “non life-threatening injuries.”

Another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, the television station.

It also was unclear what led up to the crash, according to KEYE-TV.

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash did not “appear to be an intentional act,” based on a preliminary report, KXAN reported.

