4 accused of trying to smuggle drug-soaked papers into Chicago jail

CHICAGO — Four people, including an inmate, are accused of attempting to smuggle drug-soaked papers into a Chicago jail in two separate incidents, authorities said.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said that Josephine Frazier, 30, allegedly slid an object across a table while visiting Wendell Eiland, 27, at the Cook County Jail on March 30, WGN-TV reported.

Eiland, who is awaiting trial on a murder charge, was discovered with synthetic cannabinoid-soaked paper after Frazier allegedly slid him the drugs, according to WFLD-TV. The action was caught on surveillance video, the television station reported.

Frazier was arrested on May 10 and charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution and possession of a controlled substance, WGN reported. Both are felonies.

Eiland was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, according to the television station.

In a separate case, Brandy Frazier, 23, who is no relation to Josephine Frazier, and Leroy Carter, 42, were arrested on Tuesday, WFLD reported.

They are accused of trying to smuggle a drug-soaked paper during a medical appointment at an area hospital on March 5, according to the television station.

Authorities said that an inmate at the Cook County Jail allegedly told Brandy Frazier to bring the drug-soaked papers to the medical facility and leave them in a bathroom at the clinic he was scheduled to visit, WGN reported.

Brandy Frazier and Carter were charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the television station. Brandy Frazier also faces a charge of attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution.

