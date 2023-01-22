10 killed in shooting east of LA after Lunar New Year festival

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were injured on Saturday when a gunman opened fire after a Lunar New Year celebration east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

During a news conference early Sunday, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. PST at a business in Monterey Park, California. Meyer said 10 people were reported dead at the scene by the Monterey Fire Department and at least 10 other people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were “anywhere from stable to critical,” he added.

Update 9:08 p.m. EST Jan. 22: President Joe Biden was briefed about the shooting in Monterey Park, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

“The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known,” Jean-Pierre wrote.

Original report: Meyer said the shooting occurred at a ballroom dance business. He added that the suspect was “still outstanding” and that there was no description of the gunman.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting took place on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. Officials said the shooter was a male.

Saturday was the beginning of the two-day Lunar New Year festival, one of the largest in Southern California, The Associated Press reported. Monterey Park, located about 10 miles east of Los Angeles, has about 60,000 people and has a large Asian population, according to AP.

“When officers arrived on (the) scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location pouring out of the location, screaming,” Meyer told reporters. “The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims.”

Meyer said it was “too early” to tell if the shooting was targeted.

Monterey Park police Chief Scott Wiese said during the news conference that Sunday’s activities during the festival were canceled.

Freelance news organization RMG News reported that the shooting occurred after a “Year of the Rabbit” Lunar New Year celebration in the downtown area of the city, according to The Orange County Register.

Witness Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant across from where the shooting occurred, told the Times that three people ran into his business and told him to lock the door. According to those three people, a man was armed with a semiautomatic gun in the area, Choi told the newspaper. They added that the gunman had multiple rounds of ammunition.

