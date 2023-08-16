Alex Murdaugh’s friend sentenced to nearly 4 years for scheme to steal millions from maid’s family

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A friend of Alex Murdaugh, Cory Fleming, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for his role in stealing millions from Murdaugh’s deceased maid’s family.

Fleming pleaded guilty earlier this year to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Washington Post.

The charges against him stemmed from accusations that he had helped Murdaugh take money from his clients at his law firm, WCSC reported. Those affected were the Pinckney and Satterfield families.

The Satterfield family are the relatives of Murdaught’s maid, Gloria Satterfield. She worked for the Murdaugh family for over 20 years, according to The Associated Press. Gloria Satterfield died in February 2018 after she hit her head during a fall at the Murdaugh’s house.

Pamela Pinckney was a client of Murdaugh, the Post reported. Her son, Hakeem died in a car accident that left him as a quadriplegic. Fleming was found responsible for stealing some of the settlement funds.

Fleming and Murdaugh became friends in law school, the Post reported. Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22, in 2021, according to the Post. Murdaugh was also indicted back in May to over 20 counts of “orchestrating financial schemes” that reportedly stole millions from his clients over a span of 16 years.

Murdaugh is still facing over 100 charges in state and federal courts for charges ranging from reportedly stealing from clients and running a drug and money laundering ring in his law firm, according to the AP.

Fleming, 54, turned himself in to federal marshals, according to the AP. He began serving his sentence immediately.

Fleming was the second associate of Murdaugh’s to go to prison. According to the AP, banker Russell Laffitte was sentenced to seven years earlier this month for helping Murdaugh to steal settlement money.

Fleming was also sentenced to pay $102,000 in restitution and a fine of $20,000 according to WCSC. Fleming will also be placed on three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

Fleming also faces South Carolina state charges related to both the Satterfield and Pinckney cases, according to the Post.