Charity Pierce, who documented weight struggles on ‘My 600-lb Life,’ dies at 50

Charity Pierce, whose quest to lose weight was documented in a 2015 episode of My 600-lb Life, died on Jan. 27, her daughter said. She was 50.

Pierce’s daughter, Charly Jo, announced her death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, according to People and Entertainment Weekly. She said that her mother was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

“I wasn’t going to post about this. But … the calling and texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today,” she wrote. “She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace.

“Charity fly high momma. I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath.”

Pierce’s official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Us Weekly reported.

Pierce’s death was first reported by TMZ.

The website noted that Pierce had been in hospice care for a month because of conditions that included lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs.

On “My 600-lb Life,” Pierce received guidance on the show from Houston-based bariatric surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, People reported. She weighed 778 pounds when she debuted on the program, according to TLC, which posted a video in October 2025. She was able to regain her independence and mobility after weight loss surgery and skin removal procedures, according to People.

Pierce lost 282 pounds and weighed 498.

She later appeared in three episodes -- in 2017, 2019 and 2020 -- of “My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?”

At the time, Pierce said she was working hard not to fall into old habits.

“I don’t want to go back to the way I was, where I was trapped in one room in my apartment all day, every day,” she told People. “You can live your whole life believing that you can’t change the things you just don’t like … the day you see that for a lie, anything is possible.”

