Delta flight returns to airport two hours after takeoff when maggots fall from overhead bin

A Delta Air Lines flight headed from Amsterdam to Detroit on Tuesday had to turn around after maggots rained down on passengers from an overhead bin, according to CNN.

>> Read more trending news

The source of the maggots turned out to be a rotten fish that had been placed in the overhead bin.

In a statement, Delta apologized to its passengers: “Their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”

WJBK interviewed passenger Philip Schotte, a Netherlands native now living in Iowa, who said he saw about a dozen of the creatures on a woman sitting next to him.

“She was freaking out. She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots. … I don’t really know what was going through my mind. I was trying to process it – disgust is one thing of course. We had to wait there for help to actually come,” Schotte told the station.

Schotte said the flight crew eventually traced the maggots to a passenger’s bag, which contained rotten fish wrapped in newspaper.

As the bag was moved to the back of the plane, it was announced the plane was going back to Amsterdam.

According to a person who said they were a passenger on the plane, all the passengers were allegedly given 8,000 free air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket for the inconvenience.

© 2024 Cox Media Group