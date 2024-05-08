Disney receives approval to expand theme parks in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim City Council voted to approve Disneyland Forward.

>> Read more trending news

Disneyland Forward is an expansion plan for Disney’s theme parks in Anaheim, California, KNBC reported. It’s a $1.9 billion proposal guide designed with the where and how of future developments for the next 40 years.

“For nearly seven decades, Disneyland Resort has made a unique, irreplaceable impact on hundreds of millions of guests from around the world. How exciting to know our best days are still ahead – I can’t wait to show you what’s to come,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement Tuesday night, according to CNN.

“This is long overdue – this is decades overdue. This, in my opinion, is the biggest thing Disney has done since they opened the gate in ‘55,” said Dennis Speigel, owner and founder of International Theme Park Services, a global consultant for theme park projects, according to CNN.

The proposal does not expand Disneyland’s physical footprint, according to The Associated Press. It will however help to create new experiences for visitors.

The current theme parks in Anaheim are about 550 acres, CNN reported. That is about 2% less than Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The proposal is expected to bring additional attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants and more on the west side of Disneyland Drive, the news outlet reported.

Since the 1990s, this proposal is the first time Disney has been working on making major changes to its theme parks in Anaheim, the AP reported.

The original Disneyland theme park was made in 1955, the AP reported. Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney shopping came decades later.

Disneyland was also the second-most visited theme park around the world back in 2022, a report by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM said, according to the AP. Nearly 17 million people visited that year.

© 2024 Cox Media Group