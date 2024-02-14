DunKings releases extended cut, full song from viral Super Bowl advertisement

Get ready to don the orange and pink tracksuits, the DunKings are releasing the full song from their viral Super Bowl advertisement.

The G.O.A.T.S who make up the group — Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady — are featured an extended cut of the “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart,” commercial released on Dunkin’s YouTube channel Tuesday.

The longer ad also features influencer Charli D’Amelio who had gone viral in real life when she didn’t know who Affleck was, realizing that he was “Jennifer Lopez’s husband. That’s cool,” People magazine reported.

The ad was created by Artists Equity, the company owned by Affleck and Damon while the song was penned by the company’s vice president and executive creative director Brandon Pierce and produced by The Kids Are Lucky.

The complete song was also released on music streaming services such as Spotify for Valentine’s Day, USA Today reported.





