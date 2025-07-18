‘General Hospital’ actor, Tristan Rogers, announces cancer diagnosis

A long-time actor on the soap opera “General Hospital” has announced he is battling cancer.

Deadline reported that a representative for Tristan Rogers released a statement on July 17, which read, "While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family. As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers is best known for his role on “General Hospital” - Robert Scorpio - a character he has played “on and off” since 1980, Deadline said.

Scorpio was part of the story from 1980 until 1992, but was killed off, People magazine reported. The character was resurrected in 2006.

He also played Scorpio on the “General Hospital” spinoff, “General Hospital: Night Shift.”

He was last on screen as Scorpio in November, E! News reported.

Rogers also had roles on other soaps, including “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in 2020 for the digital drama “Studio City.”

He was also a voice actor on several cartoon shows and animated movies, including “Captain Planet and the Planeteers” and “The Rescuers Down Under,” according to his IMDB profile.

