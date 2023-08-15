Georgia grand jury: Read the full indictments against Trump, others

ATLANTA — A grand jury in Atlanta on Monday indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 other people on charges connected to overturning the 2020 election.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said during a news conference that the defendants have until noon EDT on Aug. 25 to “voluntarily surrender.” She also said she wanted to “move this case along” and will seek a trial date within the next six months.
“This office will be submitting a proposed scheduling order within this week. However, that will totally be at the discretion of the judge,” Willis said.
Read the full indictment below: