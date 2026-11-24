DETROIT — Call this touchdown celebration a gut check.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little to celebrate during their 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but running back Bucky Irving and defensive lineman Vita Vea enjoyed one moment that went viral.

Vea, who is listed at 347 pounds, was the lead blocker when Irving scored on a 1-yard run during the third quarter, narrowing Detroit’s lead to 17-14, USA Today reported.

What happened next would be dubbed the “belly celly” by social media posters as Vea lifted his jersey and Irving pounded the huge nose tackle’s stomach three times as if he was striking a gong.

The greatest celly doesn’t exi- 📺: #TBvsDET on FOX 🎉: @BudLight https://t.co/chfUoUpiVU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 22, 2026

It was an exhilarating moment for Irving, whose apparent 80-yard touchdown run earlier in the third quarter had been nullified by a holding penalty.

The jubilation did not last long, however, as Detroit scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to improve to 8-2. Tampa Bay fell to 3-7.

Bucky Irving scored six. Vita Vea supplied the ripple effect. 😂 Vea lifts his jersey, Bucky starts working his belly like a punching bag, and suddenly the touchdown has competition for the most replayable moment. Gronk and the crew getting sidetracked by the slow motion makes it even better. They go from reviewing a celebration to discussing waves and tenderising meat. Football analysis never stood a chance. Vea deserves credit for fully committing to the routine while Bucky goes to work. The best celebrations need teammates willing to look ridiculous together; and these two understood the assignment. #Buccaneers #BuckyIrving #VitaVea — Gridiron & Hoops (@Polycee_) November 23, 2026

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