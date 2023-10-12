Israel Hamas War: Gaza death toll climbs to 1,354 (live updates)

The death toll continues to climb as the war between Israel and Hamas enters day six.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Update 6:47 a.m. EDT Oct. 12: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

I’m in Israel today to make one thing clear: The United States stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand — resolutely — against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/25KCfkjp3S — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

He also plans to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Blinken will work to get more than 100 people that Israel says Hamas is holding hostage. Some of the hostages may be U.S. citizens, Reuters reported.

At least 22 Americans have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

“That number could still go up, and it probably will,” Blinken said, according to Reuters.

The State Department said there are between 500 and 600 Americans in Gaza and that the agency is trying to get them to safety, The New York Times reported.

Original report: CNN reported that at least 1,354 people have been killed in Gaza with 6,049 injured in strikes carried out by Israel, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Two Palestinians were killed in the West Bank during a funeral in Qusra, The Associated Press reported. Video from the incident showed Jewish settlers in cars swerving into a procession before stopping and opening fire.

The two killed were a father, a local official in the Fatah party, and his son, an off-duty security officer.

One of the most shocking and disturbing claims from the nearly-week-long war, reports that babies had been decapitated, is being questioned.

An Israeli official told CNN that while Hamas attackers have been carrying out beheadings, they “we cannot confirm if the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children.” Earlier the Israel Defense Forces said that an attack at the Kfar Aza kibbutz was a “massacre” with women, children, toddlers and the elderly “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action, " CNN reported. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also relayed the information.

