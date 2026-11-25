John Rogers, the youngest son of beloved “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” television host Fred Rogers, has died, his family said. He was 65.

His cause of death was not shared, E! Online reported.

John Rogers’ family confirmed his death to TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news.

He was born in 1961 to Fred Rogers, who became everyone’s neighbor with his television show from 1968 to 2001, and Joanne Byrd Rogers, E! Online reported.

Fred and Joanne Rogers met while they were students at Rollins College in the Orlando, Florida, suburb of Winter Park, WPXI reported. They were married in 1952 and remained a couple until Fred Rogers’ death on Feb. 27, 2003, in Pittsburgh. Joanne Rogers died in the Steel City on Jan. 14, 2001, at the age of 92.

John Rogers appeared with his older brother, James Byrd Rogers, on his father’s show when both were children growing up in Pittsburgh, E! Online reported. He moved to Florida when he was in his 30s and remained mostly out of the limelight, according to the entertainment news outlet.

The brothers also had a mischievous side, according to an excerpt from the book, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers.” Author Maxwell King wrote that the siblings grew marijuana plants in their parents’ basement in the 1970s, TMZ reported. Fred Rogers destroyed the plants after his wife discovered them.

John Rogers made a rare appearance to accept a star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame with his brother to honor their father, E! Online reported.

“How many people have said ‘It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood?’” John quoted the series’ iconic opening line at the event. “What an honor this is, firstly for my dad.”

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