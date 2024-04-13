At least 6 killed in stabbing at mall in Australia

SYDNEY — Multiple people were stabbed to death Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia. The suspect was shot and killed, police say.

New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke said that the suspect started stabbing people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, according to The Associated Press. He was then shot by a police inspector when he reportedly turned and raised his knife.

The suspect was only identified as a 40-year-old man, according to the AP. Cooke said that they did not know who the suspect was but are working on identifying him, CNN reported.

The victims include five women and a man, The New York Times reported. Five of those people died at the scene and one woman died after she was transported to the hospital.

Eight people were also injured, the AP reported.

“We are confident that there is no ongoing risk, and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased,” Commissioner Karen Webb said, according to the AP. She added: “It’s not a terrorism incident.”

No information has been released about a possible motive, CNN reported.

“This was a horrific act of violence indiscriminately targeted at the innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday, doing their shopping,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to the Times.

