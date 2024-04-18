Trending

Lost girl mistakes Mariska Hargitay for real cop during ‘Law & Order: SVU’ shoot

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mariska Hargitay is seen kneeling talking to a child who was really lost in a New York City park.

'Olivia Benson' helps real lost child NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Mariska Hargitay is seen taking a break from filming 'Law and Order: SVU' help a child at the Fort Tryon Playground on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NEW YORK — Actor Mariska Hargitay has played a police officer for so long she apparently embodies the role.

A little girl mistook Hargitay for a real-life cop when the actor was getting ready to film a scene in New York City on April 10, People magazine reported.

The girl was separated from her mom and saw Hargitay in her Olivia Benson costume and went up to the “Law & Order: SVU” alum for help.

Hargitay stopped production for 20 minutes to help find the girl’s mother.

The incident happened at the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, TMZ reported.

“Law & Order: SVU” has been on the air for 25 seasons, making it the longest-running primetime live-action series in American television.

