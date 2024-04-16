Man falls to death from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony trying to escape shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police said a man in Myrtle Beach was trying to escape a shooting at a hotel by climbing down a balcony, but instead, he fell nearly six stories.

>> Read more trending news

WMBF reported that police were called to the Hotel Blue for a disturbance at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The disturbance included several shots being fired inside the hotel room.

The shots were heard by another hotel guest who had been listening to music on his own balcony.

“It cut through the music. It was a different bang than a bass,” Daniel Richardson told WMBF.

No one was hurt in the shooting, WPDE reported.

Police said a man in the hotel room where the shots were fired, occurred tried to leave the room by claiming down from the sixth-floor balcony, but he had not made it one floor before falling, landing on the ground.

Officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Hotel Blue, 705 S. Ocean Blvd., on Sunday, April 14, 2024,... Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Sunday, April 14, 2024

The man, who was identified as Jorge Orellana from Hendersonville, North Carolina, was taken to an area hospital where he died, WMBF reported.

Those allegedly involved in the shooting have been identified and the gun was recovered, WPDE reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group