Must see: Medical helicopter crashes on freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento, California, freeway, snarling traffic Monday night.

The helicopter was operated by REACH Air Medical Services but was not carrying a patient at the time, ABC News reported.

It had taken off from UC Davis Medical Center moments before crashing on Highway 50 around 7 p.m. local time.

Three crewmembers — a nurse, a paramedic and a pilot — were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, fire officials said, according to CNN. One of those crew members was trapped under the helicopter and bystanders helped get them out.

“The captain immediately sequestered the help of just civilians that were standing around. They were able to lift part of that helicopter out and get that victim out,” Sacramento Fire Capt. Justin Sylvia said, according to CNN.

About 15 people lifted the wreckage, KCRA reported.

One man captured video of the helicopter crashing on the highway.

“My first thought was that it was going to fly into me,” Davyd Bychkoviak told CNN. “But there was a bad traffic jam so I couldn’t move – I couldn’t do anything. I thought it was going to explode, so I wanted to get away from it.”

The rotor blades were still moving when it hit the ground. The helicopter amazingly did not hit any cars on the highway, KCRA reported.

