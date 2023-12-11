NFL broadcaster Tony Romo mistakenly calls Taylor Swift ‘wife’ of Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Call it a false start penalty against Tony Romo. Or, does the former NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster know something the rest of the world has yet to learn?

>> Read more trending news

Romo mistakenly referred to superstar singer Taylor Swift as the wife of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during Kansas City’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, USA Today reported. And, predictably, posters on social media were roughing the (former) passer.

With Buffalo leading 14-0 early in the second quarter, Kelce caught a 23-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, ESPN reported. The completion, on 3rd-and-18, continued the Chiefs drive.

The CBS Sports camera cut to a shot of Swift in an Arrowhead Stadium suite, and that is when Romo fumbled on the play.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer



Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

“That’s amazing, this (pass) is intercepted by most people,” Romo said. “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience ... er, I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

“Not yet,” play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz quipped.

Swift wore a red crewneck with “Chiefs” written across the chest for the game, Entertainment Tonight reported. She wore it with a black leather skirt, leggings, black knee-high boots and red lipstick.

Swift, the 12-time Grammy Award winner who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Wednesday, and Kelce have both stated they began seeing each other in early August, USA Today reported. They were already a couple when the singer visited Arrowhead Stadium for a Sept. 24 game.

Unfortunately for Swift and Kelce, the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Bills. A late 25-yard completion from Mahomes to Kelce, who tossed a lateral to Kadarius Toney that was run for a touchdown, was negated by a penalty against Toney, who lined up in the neutral zone.

That might have been the second-biggest mistake of the night.

As expected, the internet went full-out blitz on Romo. Here is a sampling:

All of you in football land think Romo is perfect. Guess what… he’s not. Huge mistake. https://t.co/vKuyrhVboZ — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) December 10, 2023

Tony Romo: As we see Travis Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift

Me: pic.twitter.com/kcPdB1QJBE — Remington Crowder (@RemCrowder) December 10, 2023

Tony Romo accidentally calling Taylor swift Travis Kelce's wife by accident is going to send swiftness into pure CHAOS — Lauren Curatolo (@LCuratolo14) December 10, 2023

TONY ROMO CALLING TAYLOR TRAVIS’ WIFE I SCREAMEEEEEDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/R85mrDXhl6 — roseanne ✨ (@stewartsjimmys) December 10, 2023

Tony Romo has made a TV career out of knowing what will happen next. He may have just done it again.pic.twitter.com/clFTu1GtJl — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) December 10, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group