Pawtucket shooting: Third victim dies from wounds suffered in ice rink attack

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Police responded quickly after reports of a shooting at a youth hockey game.
Pawtucket shooting: A third victim died after a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink on Feb. 16. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)
A third person has died after a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink last week, Pawtucket police said on Wednesday.

Gerald Dorgan, 75, died from his wounds, nine days after he was shot by his former son-in-law, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, at a high school hockey game, WFXT reported. He had been in critical condition since the Feb. 16 shooting.

Robert Dorgan killed his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and adult son, Aidan Dorgan, WPRI reported. Three other people, including Gerald Dorgan, were initially injured in the shooting, and Robert Dorgan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rhonda Dorgan died at the scene, and Aidan Dorgan died at an area hospital, WJAR reported.

Robert Dorgan also went by the name of Roberta Esposito and was not a Rhode Island resident.

Gerald Dorgan was sitting with his wife, daughter and grandson to celebrate his other grandson’s Senior Night Game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena when Robert Dorgan opened fire, according to WFXT.

Pawtucket shooting: Police confirm suspect killed ex-wife, adult son

Linda Dorgan and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were also injured and remain hospitalized, WFXT reported.

Rhonda Dorgan filed for divorce from Robert Dorgan six years ago, according to the television station. Gender identity apparently was a contributing factor to Rhonda Dorgan filing for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage, according to The Associated Press.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at the arena at around 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 16. Officers responded to the scene in less than two minutes, WJAR reported.

