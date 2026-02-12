Pickleball brawl: Florida couple arrested after game gets out of hand, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Florida couple was arrested after a game of pickleball escalated into a fight, authorities said.

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Anthony Edward Sapienza, 63, and his wife, Julianne Sapienza, 51, both of Ponce Inlet, were arrested on Feb. 8.

Anthony Sapienza was charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 or older and one count of aggravated battery, while Julianne Sapienza faces one charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

According to an arrest affidavit, three people told deputies they were participating in a pickleball match at the Spruce Creek Country Club in Port Orange and were assaulted by the Sapienzas, who were their opponents.

One victim stated that the match “became heated” when Anthony Sapienza accused him of stepping into “the kitchen,” which is the area extending seven feet from both sides of the net.

The victim said that verbal insults were exchanged, and that Anthony Sapienza had used a vulgarity to describe his wife as the group walked off the court. The victim then stated that Anthony Sapienza approached him, striking him on the left side of his face. He also accused the defendant of striking him with a pickleball paddle, causing “significant bleeding.”

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment after complaining of swelling in his left eye.

When the victim’s wife came over to assist her husband, Anthony Sapienza allegedly pushed her to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Another victim, who said he was punched by Anthony Sapienza, said in the affidavit that Julianne Sapienza ran onto the court and also punched him.

The Sapienzas later fled the scene and were arrested at their home, WFTV reported.

While five people on the court were directly involved in the fight, it was unclear how many other witnesses participated. The affidavit stated that 20 people were involved.

Both Sapienzas were released from a Volusia County Jail after posting bail -- Anthony posted $4,500 and Julianne posted $5,000, online records show.

The couple will appear in court for a hearing on March 3.

