Planet Fitness launches high school summer pass for fifth year

Kids may be out of school and don’t have gym class for the next few months, but that doesn’t mean they can’t work out.

Planet Fitness is once again offering free summer membership through its annual High School Summer Pass.

For the fifth year, the summer pass will allow students ages 14 to 19 to work out at a Planet Fitness location for free.

The pass is valid now through Aug. 31.

You can register online or in a club. Keep in mind that you can only work out at the location you select, according to the registration site.

Students will be able to access strength training equipment, stretching spaces, free fitness training from certified trainers, and teen-specific workouts, among other perks.

Planet Fitness started the program in 2019 and has waived about $300 million in fees, while helping "millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities."

Planet Fitness has the following locations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

-2777 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

-14858 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

-8661 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville

-7628 103rd St, Units 16-20, Jacksonville

-5810 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville

-3566 Blanding Blvd, # 3, Jacksonville

-5290 Norwood Ave, #2, Jacksonville

-1102 Dunn Ave, Unit 1, Jacksonville

-6060 Fort Caroline Rd, Jacksonville

-253 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach

-14444 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

-651 Commerce Center Dr, Unit 300, Jacksonville

-8595 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville

-1514 County Rd 220, Unit 400, Fleming Island

-700 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park

-1980 Wells Rd, Orange Park

-80 Epic Blvd, FL - 207, St. Augustine

-111 Town and Country Dr, Palatka

-2782 W US Hwy 90, Lake City

-1601 Hwy 40 East, Ste 2B4, Kingsland

-167 Mall Blvd, Brunswick, GA

-2215 Memorial Dr, Waycross, GA

