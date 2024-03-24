Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Michigan; suspect in custody

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A pregnant Michigan woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday and her unborn child also did not survive, authorities said. Police said a suspect was in custody.

According to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex at about 3 a.m. EDT, the Macomb Daily reported.

Officers arriving at the Sterling Park Apartments complex were unable to find anyone but observed blood in the hallway, according to the newspaper.

Several minutes later, police in nearby Clinton Township received a 911 call about a man covered in blood, WJBK-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene near Harper Avenue and Shook Road discovered the man, along with a pregnant woman who had been stabbed multiple times, according to WXYZ-TV.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, the television station reported. Her unborn child also did not survive.

It was unclear how many months pregnant the woman was; police said she appeared to be about 30 years old, the Macomb Daily reported.

The man was taken into custody, police said.

It was unclear what led to the dispute. An investigation is ongoing.

