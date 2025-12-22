Recall alert: Honda recalls 70K Acuras over brake issues

Honda has recalled more than 70,650 Acura vehicles because of a problem with the brakes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects some 2016 to 2020 Acura ILX vehicles.

The agency said that contaminated brake fluid may cause a seal in the brake master cylinder to deform, allowing the fluid to leak and reduce braking function.

Dealers will correct the problem by replacing the brake master cylinder for free.

Owners will get two letters about the recall. The first will be sent on Feb. 2, with the second sent once the repair is available, the NHTSA said.

For more information, owners can contact Honda at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall number is RN5.

