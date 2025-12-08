Recall alert: Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Mixed nuts sold at Wegmans have been recalled in nine states and Washington, D.C. have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration said the nuts were distributed by Mellace Family Brands California Inc. of Warren, Ohio, which issued the recall.

The nuts were sold under the Wegmans brand in either a tub or a bag.

The ones in a tub had UPC 077890421314, lot code 58041 and best by date of JUL 28, 2026, while the bag had UPC 077890421352, lot code 58171 and best by date of Aug 10, 2026.

They were sold at Wegmans locations in the following states and Washington, D.C.:

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Raw pistachios tested positive for Salmonella during route testing by the supplier, so the recall was launched, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled mixed nuts, you should return them to the store for a full refund.

Call Wegmans for more information at 855-934-3663.

©2025 Cox Media Group