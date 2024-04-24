Rep. Donald Payne dies at 65

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., has died weeks after his office said he suffered a “cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the congressman’s passing in a statement shared Wednesday.

“Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne Jr.,” he said.

“With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service. As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day.”

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.



— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 24, 2024

Payne had a heart attack on April 6, NorthJersey.com reported. In a statement issued April 17, Payne’s office said the congressman was in stable condition and under a doctor’s care.

The 65-year-old represented New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District in Congress. He succeeded his father in the role following his death from cancer in 2012, according to The Star-Ledger.

During his time in Washington, Payne chaired the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and helped to secure $900 million for the Gateway Project, aimed at rebuilding transportation infrastructure between New Jersey and New York. He was also a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery.

He advocated for expanding access to health care, investing in children’s health programs and preventing gun violence and cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, and their three children, Donald III, Jack and Yvonne.

