Rush 2026 reunion will happen; will honor legacy of late drummer Neil Peart

Rush is hitting the road again and honor the band’s late drummer, Neil Peart.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced the reunion tour Sunday night during an invitation-only event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Washington Post reported.

The announcement came about halfway through the event, which was billed as an evening of conversation.

The last tour by the Canadian band was in 2015, but it wasn’t supposed to be the final one. Lee and Lifeson wanted to keep performing, Peart, however, was tired of traveling. He died of brain cancer five years later at the age of 67, the Post said.

The remaining members got together last year to play music and they went from just having fun to relearning Rush’s songs.

“I know Geddy wanted to do it, and that was part of it,” Lifeson said. “The more we started playing our songs, the more I got excited. Now I can’t wait.”

Anika Nilles will be behind the drum kit in the place of Peart.

It will be an “evening with” style, with two sets from the band each night, Loudwire said.

In announcing the tour, Lee said, according to Loudwire:

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage.”

He went on to add:

“So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable."

He also introduced Nilles as the drummer, along with other potential musicians:

“We’ve have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.”

The tour is scheduled to hit seven cities starting on June 7, starting where their last concert was held - the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. But there is room in the schedule to add more dates if the group wants to do so.

The dates and locations are as follows:

June 7 and 8: Kia Forum, Los Angeles

June 18: Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City

June 24 and 28: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

July 16 and 18: United Center, Chicago

July 28 and 30: Madison Square Garden, New York

Aug. 7 and 9: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Sept. 17: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 17, but there are several pre-sales.

For more information and to sign up for presales for the “Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026,” click here.

