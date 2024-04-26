Secret Service agent removed from Vice President Harris’ detail

WASHINGTON — Authorities removed a Secret Service agent from Vice President Kamala Harris’ security detail earlier this week after the officer “began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing,” agency officials said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Joint Base Andrews before Harris left for a campaign event in Wisconsin, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement obtained by CNN and The Washington Post. At the time, Harris was at the Naval Observatory in Washington, where she lives, according to The New York Times.

Guglielmi said the incident had no impact on the vice president’s departure from Joint Base Andrews.

“The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned,” he said. “The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously.”

Guglielmi declined to share more details about the incident, calling it “a medical matter.”

