Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said Mina the tiger cub healing from bone infection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mina, the tiger cub and daughter to Cinta at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens developed a bone infection from her surgically repaired bone break.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The zoo said that Mina will remain on medication to treat the infection. Keeping her calm and getting lots of rest is important to healing. This means she won’t be able to be seen by park visitors for at least a few more weeks.

Action News Jax told you when Mina was struggling with a broken leg in December.

The cub was quickly taken to the veterinary hospital when they confirmed the break. She was placed under anesthesia while the vet surgeon placed two plates on the tiny bones to support healing.

The zoo said they are grateful for everyone’s support and patience while Mina continues the recovery process.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.