Skier dies trying to jump highway in ‘high-risk’ stunt in Colorado

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man died trying to jump over a highway near Berthoud Pass in Colorado on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3 p.m. on April 9, dispatch received a call about a skiing accident on Highway 40 just west of Berthoud Pass Summit. A 21-year-old man was reportedly unconscious and was not breathing.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found the man dead, according to KDVR. Investigators said he tried to jump 40 feet over U.S. 40.

It was learned during the preliminary investigation that the victim was trying to do a “high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40,” according to the sheriff’s office. The man was unsuccessful in doing so, according to KDVR. “unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement,” the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a helmet and other protective gear during the incident.

The victim was identified as Dallas LeBeau, KDVR reported.

“He wanted to do things that nobody else had done. He always said his birthday was the same day as Evil Knievel,” childhood friend Devin Shirk told the news outlet. “He encouraged other people to start skiing too. That was one of my favorite things about him too, is even if it wasn’t jumps, he would just be like, ‘You just gotta try skiing — it will change your life.’”

“The skier death in the back country on Berthoud Pass is a tragic accident and CSCUSA offers our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Whether skiing, snowboarding, or participating in another resort activity, we encourage everyone to keep safety top of mind as we head into the spring season. Reading, understanding, and following the ten points of Your Responsibility Code is the best way to keep yourself, your family, and those around as safe as possible. They’re the “rules of the road” when it comes to safety on the slopes. Look for the bright yellow Your Responsibility Code sign when you’re skiing or snowboarding and ask any resort employee if you have any questions about the Code,” Colorado Ski Country USA said in a statement to KDVR.

© 2024 Cox Media Group