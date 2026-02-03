Super Bowl LX by the numbers: 0 to 60

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots meet to decide the winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams collided in a memorable clash in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, with New England rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 28-24. Seattle had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Russell Wilson’s pass intended for Ricardo Lockette was intercepted near the goal line by Malcolm Butler.

Here is a look at the Super Bowl by the numbers, from zero to 60.

0: There has never been a punt returned for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The longest punt return in the game’s history came in Super Bowl LVII, when Kadarius Toney fielded a punt at the Chiefs 30 in the fourth quarter and returned it 65 yards to the Eagles 5.

Say what you want about Kadarius Toney’s time here as a Chief… but this is forever one of the most clutch plays in NFL history. Set us up for a quick TD. Longest punt return in Super Bowl history! ☄️ https://t.co/Z2gvPzew79 pic.twitter.com/Nols9Wi7d7 — Lexi (@lexiosborne) January 7, 2026

1: Seattle’s John Schneider is the first general manager in NFL history to reach multiple Super Bowls with the same franchise -- but with a completely new roster and head coach. Schneider, who has been the Seahawks’ GM since 2010, had Pete Carroll as head coach for Super Bowls XLVIII and XLIX, and now has Mike Macdonald as head coach for Super Bowl LX.

2: The fewest combined points scored by halftime. The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the strength of a safety, led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 at the intermission of Super Bowl IX. In Super Bowl LIII, New England held a 3-0 halftime lead against the Los Angeles Rams.

3: The fewest points scored by one team, set by the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and tied by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. There has never been a shutout in the Super Bowl.

4: Four teams have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

5: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepted a record five passes in Super Bowl XXXVI en route to a 48-21 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

6: The cheapest ticket for the first Super Bowl cost $6. Ticket prices for the game at the Los Angeles Coliseum in January 1967 ranged from $6 to $12.

7: The Patriots are seeking their seventh Super Bowl title. That would break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most by a single franchise. Seven is also a lucky number for quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles -- six with the Patriots and one with Tampa Bay.

8: Career touchdowns scored by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who caught scoring passes in Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV, XXIX and XXXVII.

9: The shortest field goal in Super Bowl history is 9 yards, by the Jets’ Jim Turner in Super Bowl III and by Mike Clark of the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI. That can never happen again, since the goalposts were moved from the goal line to the end zone’s back line in 1974.

10: This year’s game is the 10th Super Bowl rematch. According to CBS Sports, the winner of the first game is 6-3 the second time the teams met.

11: Brad Maynard punted 11 times for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

12: The number of teams that have never won a Super Bowl: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have never made it to the game.

13: The Patriots are the first team to reach the Super Bowl after losing 13 or more games the previous season.

14: The number of teams that failed to score a point in the first half of a Super Bowl. Last achieved by the Kansas City Chiefs, who trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.

15: Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who wore No. 15 include Bart Starr, Earl Morrall, Jeff Hostetler and Patrick Mahomes.

16: The fewest combined points scored by both teams in a Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

17: Most career punts in the Super Bowl, held by Mike Horan (Denver Broncos/St. Louis Rams) and Mike Eischeid (Oakland Raiders/Minnesota Vikings).

18: Linebacker Dan Morgan had 18 tackles -- 11 solo, seven assists -- for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the New England Patriots.

19: Three teams have scored 19 points in a Super Bowl -- and all three of them lost. The Los Angeles Rams fell 31-19 to Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XIV; the Buffalo Bills lost 20-19 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV when Scott Norwood’s last-second field goal attempt sailed wide right; and the Atlanta Falcons fell 34-19 to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

20: Whitney Houston’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV in Tampa reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts the week of March 30, 1991.

21: The New York Giants’ 39-20 victory in Super Bowl XXI marked the first time the winning coach received a “Gatorade bath.” Bill Parcells was the happy recipient after the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos.

22: The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl champion, stands 22 inches tall.

23: New England quarterback Drake Maye becomes the third quarterback to start a Super Bowl at age 23. Maye will be 23 years, 162 days old at kickoff, making him the second youngest overall. The youngest was Dan Marino, at 23 years, 127 days. Marino had a record-breaking season in 1984, but the Miami Dolphins lost 38-16 to San Francisco in Super Bowl XIX. Marino never played in another Super Bowl. The third-youngest quarterback to start the big game was Ben Roethlisberger, who was 23 years, 340 days old when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 21-10 victory against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Jim Nantz with the CBS call for Drake Maye's game-sealing run to put the Patriots in the Super Bowl. 🏈🎙️🌨️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/fYGVAnDQdk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2026

24: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at 24 years, 138 days, was the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP honors when he led the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

25: The biggest deficit a team overcame to win a Super Bowl. The New England Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit (28-3) in Super Bowl LI to beat the Atlanta Falcons, winning 34-28 in the first overtime game in the series’ history.

26: The Los Angeles Rams’ deepest penetration in New England territory in Super Bowl LIII was the 26-yard line. The Rams lost yardage on the next play.

27: Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal gave Kansas City a 38-35 victory against Philadelphia in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs moved into position for the winning score when the Eagles’ James Bradberry was called for holding.

28: Super Bowl XXVIII was the only time the same two teams met in back-to-back Super Bowls. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills both times, 52-17 and 30-13.

29: The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth Super Bowl in as many tries, defeating the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. The 49ers later played in Super Bowls XLVII, LIV and LVIII but lost all three games.

30: The New York Giants scored 30 points in the second half of Super Bowl XXI to rally past the Denver Broncos. The Giants trailed 10-9 at the half but scored 17 points in the third quarter and added 13 more in the fourth to roll to a 39-20 victory.

31: The number of times at least one quarterback wearing No. 12 has appeared in a Super Bowl.

32: Craig Morton (4-for-15) and Norris Weese (4-for-10), combined for the worst pass completion percentage in a Super Bowl, at 32%.

33: Most career receptions, held by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could break that mark with three catches in Super Bowl LIX.

34: Super Bowl XLVII was delayed for 34 minutes when power went out in the Superdome in New Orleans.

35: The number of points scored in the second quarter by Washington against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Washington won, 42-10.

36: Tom Brady wins his first MVP award in Super Bowl XXXVI, leading the New England Patriots past the St. Louis Rams, 20-17.

37: The New England Patriots had 37 first downs in Super Bowl LI, the first overtime game in the series’ history.

38: The number of times Washington running back John Riggins carried the ball in Super Bowl XVII. Riggins rushed for 166 yards in Washington’s 27-17 victory against the Miami Dolphins. That included a 42-yard touchdown run on fourth down and less than a yard, which gave Washington the lead.

Goal Line, I-Left, Tight Wing, 70 Chip on white



The Diesel, John Riggins

Redskins #HTTR #RaiseHail



The signature play of Super Bowl XVII



January 30, 1983 pic.twitter.com/iAExA4l7lt — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 30, 2025

39: The coldest temperature for an outdoor Super Bowl game. It was 39 degrees at kickoff when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

40: John Stallworth had 40.3 yards per reception in Super Bowl XIV. Stallworth made three catches for 121 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers erase a 19-17 deficit. The Steelers went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19.

41: The Chicago Bears’ 1985 song, “The Super Bowl Shuffle,” reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song featured Walter Payton, Jim McMahon and William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

Making a song called the “Super Bowl Shuffle” months before you win your first Super Bowl is insane aura.pic.twitter.com/rIntubWdgx https://t.co/UWf90kkE77 — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) November 21, 2025

42: Matt Stover, at 42 years, 11 days, is the oldest player not named Tom Brady to appear in a Super Bowl. The kicker played in Super Bowl XLIV as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

43: Brady, at 43 years, 188 days, was the oldest quarterback -- and player -- to start in a Super Bowl.

44: The New Orleans Saints surprised the Indianapolis Colts -- and football fans everywhere – with an onside kick to open the second half of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints, who were trailing 10-6 at the half, recovered and went on to a 31-17 victory.

The Saints onside kick in the Super Bowl will forever be LEGENDARY 💯 pic.twitter.com/76mploY5Kd — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) December 22, 2024

45: The largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl is 45 points, set by the 49ers in their 55-10 victory against the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIV.

46: The most points scored in a half in a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers scored 28 points and the Raiders had 18 during the second half of Super Bowl XXXVII.

47: The distance in yards for the field goal attempt by Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood in Super Bowl XXV. Norwood’s “wide right” miss with eight seconds to play allowed the New York Giants to hold on to a 20-19 victory against the Bills at Tampa Stadium. It was Norwood’s longest field goal attempt on a grass field.

January 27, 1991: With :08 left in the game, Scott Norwood’s 47-yard FG attempt sails Wide Right and the Giants beat the Bills 20-19 to win Super Bowl XXV in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/Z1sckOpbIr — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 27, 2021

48: Jerry Rice scored 48 points in four Super Bowl games, three of them with the 49ers. He also scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVII for the Oakland Raiders.

49: Washington’s Mike Bass ran 49 yards for a touchdown after picking up a botched throwing attempt by Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian in Super Bowl VII. Yepremian’s field goal try had been blocked with Miami leading 14-0. Bass’ return accounted for the only points scored by Washington and came with slightly more than two minutes left in the game. Miami would win 14-7 to preserve its perfect season. It remains one of the most comical plays in Super Bowl history, but Yepremian was able to laugh about it. During a 1980 training camp interview a reporter told him, “You know, I have to ask you about that pass,” to which Yepremian replied, “I’d be insulted if you didn’t.”

50: The only Super Bowl to be identified without a Roman numeral.

51: Super Bowl LI was the first game to have an overtime period. New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28, rallying from a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter.

52: Super Bowl LII, played in Minneapolis, has been the northernmost venue for a Super Bowl.

53: The last championship game won by New England, as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated their sixth title in Super Bowl LIII.

54: The most rushing yards after contact, achieved by Tom Matte of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

55: The number of players on Philadelphia’s roster who were not in the NFL when the Eagles won their last Super Bowl championship after the 2017 season.

56: In Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams used the longest go-ahead drive (by plays) to win the game. Los Angeles took 15 plays and ate up 4:48 of the clock, moving 79 yards. Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 to play. The extra point was good, and the Rams held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

57: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a record 57-yard field goal during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. That broke the record of 55, set in the same game during the second quarter by 49ers rookie Jake Moody. Butker and Moody became the first two kickers ever to successfully convert field goals of at least 55 yards in a Super Bowl -- and they did it in the same game. The previous record was 54 yards, set by Buffalo’s Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Harrison Butker sets a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard FG, previously set by Jake Moody earlier this game. 🙌



📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/lRnIDUEOS5 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

58: In Super Bowl history, the greatest player to wear No. 58 was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert. The Hall of Famer played in four Super Bowls and was one of the key members of Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” defense. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection’s interception with 5:53 left in Super Bowl XIV stopped a drive by the Los Angeles Rams at the Steelers 32 and preserved a 24-19 lead. The Steelers took advantage of the turnover and scored a touchdown for a 31-19 victory. Lambert had eight solo tackles in that game, and 23 in the four games he played.

59: If the Patriots need a long field goal attempt, rookie Andy Borregales could fill the bill. He kicked a career-long 59-yard field goal in New England’s 38-10 victory against Miami on Jan. 4. During the regular season, Borregales was 4-for-4 on kicks that were 50 yards or longer.

60: Speaking of long field goal attempts, there has never been a successful field goal of 60 or more yards in a Super Bowl. Perhaps this is the year.

©2026 Cox Media Group