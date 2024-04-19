Taylor Swift drops 15 more songs as ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ becomes double album

Taylor Swift surprised fans early Friday, announcing that her latest body of work is a double album.

The Grammy-winning pop star released an additional 15 songs at 2 a.m. Friday, two hours after the first part of “The Tortured Poets Department” album was released.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

Swift first announced that she was releasing her eleventh studio album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights” at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

She told fans that the album had 17 new tracks, including a bonus track titled “The Manuscript.”

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift began.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

After the show, she also posted on Instagram the black and white cover art from the album which shows Swift resting on a pillow. Another photo shows what looks like handwritten song lyrics.

Spotify revealed Thursday that the album became the most presaved album Countdown Page in the history of the audio streamer.

Below is the first track list Swift released for the album:

“Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!” (feat. Florence + The Machine)

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“LOML”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

Here is the tracklist for the surprise second half of the album:

“The Black Dog”

“imgonnagetyouback”

“The Albatross”

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

“How Did It End?”

“So High School”

“I Hate It Here”

“thanK you aIMee”

“I Look in People’s Windows”

“The Prophecy”

“Cassandra”

“Peter”

“The Bolter”

“Robin”

“The Manuscript”

