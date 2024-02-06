Taylor Swift releases tracklist for newly announced album

A day after surprising fans by announcing a new album during the 66th Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift released the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department” on Monday.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner, who won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award on Sunday, shared the names of the 16 songs for the album, which has an April 19 release date, Deadline reported.

There is also a 17th track, titled, “The Manuscript,” according to the entertainment news website.

Swift, who also won the Best Pop Vocal Album with “Midnights,” will have collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine in her upcoming work, Variety reported.

Post Malone will contribute on “Fortnight,” while Florence + the Machine will collaborate on “Florida!!!”

A pre-order link on Swift’s website notes that the album will feature a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos, Variety reported.

Here is the tracklist for the double album, according to Deadline.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Tracklist

Side A

“Fortnight” (featuring Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

Side B

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine)

Side C

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

“loml”

Side D

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

Bonus Track: “The Manuscript”





