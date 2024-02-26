Trump appeals $454M judgment in New York civil fraud case

Former President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a civil judgment ordering him to pay $454 million in fines and interest after a judge found he lied for years about his net worth to get better terns from insurers and lenders, according to multiple reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this month ordered Trump to pay $354.9 million in penalties and nearly $100 million in interest, The Associated Press reported. In a social media post following the judgment, Trump called the decision a “Complete and Total SHAM.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case https://t.co/a6HTXmLYXC — The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2024

