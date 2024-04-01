Two weeks left to claim your portion of Verizon’s $100M settlement

There are only two weeks left to file a claim for your portion of Verizon’s $100 million settlement.

The class-action suit stemmed from administrative charges or “telco recovery charges” that were added to bills from January 1, 2016, through November 8, 2023, Forbes reported.

Eligible Verizon customers can get up to $100 each once a court approves the settlement. The amount may be lower, depending on how many people file valid claims and how long they paid the administrative fee.

Customers who “received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon” may be eligible, Nexstar reported. Postpaid is when you sign a contract and are billed after using the services, as opposed to prepaid, when you don’t sign a contract and pay before you use the service.

If you want to submit a claim, the deadline is April 15.

You can either do so online or by mail. If you file by mail, print out the claim form, which can be found here. Mail it to Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement, care of Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19103.

To file online, visit the website and make sure you have a notice ID number and confirmation code. You should have received the codes by mail or email.

Verizon has agreed to the settlement but denies wrongdoing. The plaintiffs said that the company “omits or misrepresents the fees” and that their bills are higher than advertised.

Verizon said it is not removing the fees, which, the company said may eventually be higher than those currently. But the fees will be more transparent, Forbes reported.

