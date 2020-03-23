University of Memphis professor dies from coronavirus, report says

The University of Memphis is mourning a criminal justice professor who died from the coronavirus.
A university spokesperson said Dr. Lenard Wells died Saturday.
He died from the coronavirus at a hospital in Wisconsin, WITI reported.
Wells had worked at the University of Memphis for around seven years and spent 30 years with the Milwaukee Police Department before he started teaching, according to the University of Memphis.
“During his tenure at the University of Memphis as an instructor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Dr. Wells touched the lives of many students. He was well known for his compassion and dedication to the impartation of knowledge and providing guidance to his students regarding their future careers and life," a release said. "Dr. Wells was an insightful instructor, a researcher and a supportive colleague in the department. Many students benefited from his leadership as he worked tirelessly in creating the ‘Mock Crime Scene’ and perfecting the ‘Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.’ It was a rarity not to observe students in his office seeking his sage advice.
“His untimely passing will leave an indelible void for some time to come. He will be sorely missed by his family, students and colleagues.”