Winter storm: Airlines waive fees; what you need to know

As much of the nation prepares to hunker down due to a massive winter storm, airlines across the country have already put plans in place to lessen the impact the weather may have on travel plans.

The website The Points Guy said that major carriers have already issued travel advisories.

Those advisories allow passengers to cancel, change or rebook a trip, even if they’re on restrictive fares.

Delta said on Wednesday that it was monitoring the weather, directing passengers to track flight statuses on the company’s website. Tickets must be reissued on or before Jan. 28.

American Airlines issued a similar message, saying it has “flexible travel options and resources” in light of the storm. If you change your trip, the adjustments must be made by Jan. 25.

United Airlines said that some travel may be impacted, and to check the website for the most-up-to-date information. The company went on to say for Eastern U.S. flights, “You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences. But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between January 21, 2026 and January 28, 2026. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.” For Southern U.S. flights, the new flight must depart by Jan. 29.

Southwest alerted passengers that “flights may be delayed, diverted and/or canceled.” Again, passengers can change flights from or to certain cities within 14 days of their original flight without a change in airfare. If a flight is canceled or significantly delayed, you can get a refund even if the ticket was non-refundable.

One thing The Points Guy reminds you that you may not get a voucher for a hotel or meals if a storm curtails your plans.

But you should keep your receipts because some travel credit cards have automatic trip insurance and may help you get reimbursed. But that only kicks in if you paid for your trip with that card in most cases. The benefits may also be different depending on the card.

Finally, you may have thought the train would still get you to your destination. Don’t be so sure. Amtrak said that while trains can travel in some snow, extreme winter weather events will see Amtrak “proactively cancel trains for the safety and convenience of passengers to provide more time to find alternative travel arrangements.”

