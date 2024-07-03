U.S. Congress gets warning that aid program falling short for severely injured veterans

WASHINGTON — More than 40,000 veterans in the United States live with a spinal cord injury, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Now, veterans are warning the members of U.S. Congress that a program meant to help them is falling short.

Action News Jax’s Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning spoke to severely injured veterans in Washington about the barriers they’re facing for medical care.

“The system is at a breaking point,” Carl Blake, of Paralyzed Veterans of America, said.

It’s an urgent warning for veterans with spinal cord injuries from their time in military service.

They say there are severe staffing shortages in a VA program meant to care for them.

“They are actively closing beds today,” Blake said. “The system is shrinking, but the population that needs this service is not.”

A House Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony on the issue on Tuesday, where they heard how some of the centers for veterans with spinal cord injuries aren’t properly equipped for people who use wheelchairs.

Lawmakers showed an example of exam rooms that were too small and didn’t have the right type of lifts for exams.

“We saw one case where a veteran fractured their hip and required surgery,” video from the House Veterans Affairs hearing showed. “It has a real impact on veterans’ safety.”

In its response to lawmakers, the VA highlighted the services it provides veterans with spinal cord injuries, including rehabilitation care, assistive technologies and financial assistance to make their homes accessible.

But, the department warned that like other health care sectors, VA staffing shortages were a concern.

“We currently have a 9% vacancy rate across the country,” Dr. Erica Scavella, a representative for the VA, told Congress at Tuesday’s hearing.

Veterans urged Congress and the VA to make sure there’s enough money to ensure that the beds and medical staff needed to care for veterans with these injuries are available.

“If the VA system of care is not properly funded, then our government is defaulting on a promise made to care for us who have catastrophically injured or ill in our service to this great nation,” Robert Thomas, from the PVA, said.

There is a bipartisan bill going through Congress to reform VA healthcare benefits. It includes the goal of making the process more efficient for veterans with spinal cord injuries.

