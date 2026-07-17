Danish police officer and 2 others shot, including suspected perpetrator, reports say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish police officer and 2 other people were shot, including the suspected perpetrator, on Friday, according to media reports.

The shooting occurred in the North Jutland region in northern Denmark.

Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR quoted a police spokesperson as saying the injuries were serious. The police department’s website was down on Friday in the wake of the shooting.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

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