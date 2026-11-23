TORONTO — The Pentagon has accused Canada of falling short as a credible partner in defending North America, delivering a sharp rebuke over military spending and its reconsideration of American-made F-35 fighter jets.

In an unusually blunt fact sheet, the U.S. Defense Department on Monday said Ottawa had failed to make the tough decisions needed to modernize its military and meet NATO commitments.

“Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves,” it said. “Canada must get serious and focused.”

Simon Lafortune, a spokesperson for Canada’s defense minister, said Canada had committed 81.8 billion Canadian dollars ($56.9 billion) over five years to rebuild its armed forces and reached NATO’s 2% defense spending benchmark five years ahead of schedule.

“Canada is also on track to meet NATO’s new commitment to invest 5% of GDP annually in defense by 2035 and is taking concrete steps to build the capabilities needed to meet that goal,” he said in a statement.

The Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was “laser focused” on modernizing Canada’s military after decades of American taxpayers footing the bill for its defense.

Canada reached NATO’s previous target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense and joined allies pledging to reach 5% by 2035, including related security investments. Its latest budget projects combined defense and security spending of 4.1% of GDP by 2027-28, but only 2.6% of GDP would go toward core defense.

The Pentagon accused Ottawa of having no credible, fully costed plan to meet NATO's 5% target and postponing the largest spending increases until after the 2029 federal election. Canada's parliamentary budget watchdog has also questioned how the government will meet the target.

The criticism follows a classified directive from Hegseth that Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said largely restricts U.S. military officials' participation in Canadian think tank and social events. Relations have been battered by President Donald Trump's trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state.

Wesley Wark, a Canadian national security expert and former government adviser, titled his Monday newsletter “Pentagon Pete strikes again,” calling the criticism “insulting and infuriating.” He suggested Washington was discounting Canada’s NATO deployment in Latvia and its support for Ukraine.

In May, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby paused a U.S.-Canada defense advisory board established in 1940, accusing Ottawa of failing to make credible progress on its military commitments.

The Pentagon said only 41.9% of Canada’s air force fleet and 53.9% of its naval fleet were serviceable in 2025-26, while army readiness stood at 48%.

It also criticized Ottawa’s review of its planned purchase of 88 American-made F-35s, warning that a mixed fighter fleet could worsen personnel shortages. The Pentagon accused Canadian leaders of putting domestic economic interests ahead of military effectiveness, creating uncertainty for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which the countries operate jointly.

Prime Minister Mark Carney put the F-35 purchase under review as Trump threatened Canadian sovereignty and imposed tariffs. Canada has examined Swedish-made Gripen fighters, which could bring manufacturing jobs.

Carney has acknowledged readiness problems, saying only one of Canada’s four submarines was seaworthy. His government plans to buy up to 12 replacements.

“We should no longer send three-quarters of our defense capital spending to America,” Carney said in June.

Other NATO allies also remain short of the new 5% target. Yet Colby praised Germany's military buildup Sunday as a "tectonic shift" and called Poland a "true model ally."

The Trump administration had already barred Pentagon officials from attending the Halifax International Security Forum under restrictions imposed in 2025. The forum’s president, Peter Van Praagh, previously served as a senior adviser to a Conservative government in Canada.

Before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Van Praagh warned that Trump might undermine the results if Republicans suffered major losses. If those efforts succeeded, he said, it would mean "the end of the United States as we know it."

Speaking at the Halifax forum Saturday, Rounds said Hegseth’s directive was not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing.

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