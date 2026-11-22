ANTALYA, Turkey — United Nations climate talks fizzled out Sunday without reaching an overarching agreement because of disputes over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming.

Expectations had already been low heading into the two-week negotiations in Turkey, but impasses over explicitly including fossil fuels and other issues, including money, proved irreconcilable. Nations' negotiators, activists and even organizers used the word "disappointing" to characterize the discussions.

Though the talks, called COP31, failed to reach a main agreement, known as a cover decision, the meeting had already made progress on smaller issues. The two-week session ended Sunday night, after running more than 50 hours overtime at the resort town of Antalya.

This all happened as global warming accelerates with ever-worsening heat waves, floods, storms and droughts. The U.N. said it is now inevitable that the world will soon blow past the warming threshold established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. And there is also a global energy shock due to the war in Iran. On top of that, a strong El Niño amplifies human-caused warming and causes more weather disasters.

“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. “Temperatures keep shattering records. Climate extremes keep intensifying. Emissions remain far too high. And every delay makes our task harder and more costly.”

Upset youth representative Oumnia Anfer told the negotiators “you have let us down.”

Any pact approved at the talks requires near-unanimous consensus. Several countries and the 27-nation European Union said they could not accept the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australian leadership, which didn't mention fossil fuels. A considerably larger number of nations accepted the decision, often reluctantly, saying consensus on something was more important, though it ultimately failed. Russia and Saudi Arabia sought to keep fossil fuels out of the document.

“It’s unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s climate minister, said on behalf of the EU at the climate talks.

Impasses over draft agreements

Previously, fossil fuels went unmentioned in COP final decisions for more than 25 years, said Alden Meyer, with the think tank E3G. Then, three years ago in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, a groundbreaking agreement called for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” but since then there’s been no explicit mention of fossil fuels. The Turkish-Australian proposal recalled the Dubai agreement in its entirety, but that wasn’t enough for many nations and environmental groups.

“Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis,” said Guterres. “The continued addiction to coal, oil and gas is fueling climate chaos, exposing economies to price shocks and undermining energy security. We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it.”

Adding to the disagreement was the fact that the draft included explicit language and a goal for carbon capture and storage for industrial polluters, which many nations and activists said would undermine efforts to reduce overall emissions.

"The failure of COP31 is an outrage — it is outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels," said former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

As the proposed deal fell apart in the plenary session, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, the president of COP31, was absent, leaving it to Elchin Allahverdiyev of Azerbaijan to announce the failure.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision. And that’s disappointing, very disappointing,” said Australia’s Chris Bowen, COP31's president of negotiations.

Bowen said the Dubai agreement's explicit call to wean away from coal, oil and natural gas that cause climate change is still in force: “Transition away from fossil fuels in the real world is happening. It’s happening. It’s happening at speed and it’s irreversible.”

Other issues left unresolved

Other climate issues weren’t settled, and many were deferred to next year’s negotiations in Ethiopia. They include details on transitioning away from fossil fuels, financial help for poorer nations to adapt to the warming world and action on gender and climate.

For this year's negotiations, Turkey made global electrification its signature issue. A proposal introduced separately from the main agreement calls for countries to increase the share of electricity in total final energy consumption from about 21% today to 35% by 2035. This would require nations to commit to measures such as switching transportation — including cars, trucks and planes — from fossil fuels to electricity and using electricity instead of coal to make industrial products. Nearly 100 nations signed up for this goal as part of the separate pledge.

Meyer, with E3G, also hailed progress on global adaptation goals and on a program that helps countries achieve their emissions-cutting goals fairly.

In negotiations over the main agreement, the final proposal was distributed after 3 a.m. and negotiators had little time to register their objections. Many observers and countries blamed the two-headed leadership of Turkey and Australia for the failure to reach an overarching agreement.

Speaking at the meeting, Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, said, “With all due respect, Mr. President, you have not shown respect to a group of 54 countries (from Africa) and my country (Ghana) for that matter.” Kurum later publicly apologized.

Confusion ensued at the meeting. Kurum was caught on a hot mic telling U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell “to sit down,” as Stiell tried to advise him on proceedings onstage.

Earlier this week, Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and needed to be reformed.

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, president of COP20 and now climate energy lead at the World Wildlife Fund, said “COP31 left too much undone.”

“Too many once again shied away from the toughest decisions, including how to turn their commitment to transition away from fossil fuels into real action," he said. "The climate will not wait for governments to find their courage.”

Earlier this year, the United Nations Environment Program announced that the world will blow past the Paris Agreement temperature threshold of limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial times. The goal should now be to limit how much the world exceeds that threshold and then somehow come back down using systems to suck carbon out of the air, U.N. officials said.

The world is heading for between 2.7 C and 3 C (between 4.9 F and 5.4 F) of warming by the end of the century, scientists estimate. October 2026 had the largest temperature increase above preindustrial temperatures of any month on record at 1.8 C (3.2 F), according to Berkeley Earth, which said there’s a 97% chance that 2026 will end up as the warmest year on record. Friday saw the most above normal temperature on record, according to the European climate monitor Copernicus.

“Mother Nature decided to comment on the collapse of #COP31 climate negotiations in failure by setting a new record,” University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann said on X.

___

Borenstein reported from Kensington, Maryland; Delgado from Bangkok and Arasu from Bengaluru, India.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.