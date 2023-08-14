Local Steals & Deals: Back to Health with Counto, Bonafide & ReAthlete Fold

10 August, 2023
Back to Health with Counto, Bonafide & ReAthlete Fold
Your Path to Well-Being
Check out these deals on innovative products that cater to your well-being. The Counto Smart Scale offers more than weight measurements, providing insights into body composition for a holistic understanding of your fitness journey. Next, explore Bonafide's collection, which encompasses a range of products designed to support your overall health, from supplements to skincare. Finally, experience the groundbreaking ReAthlete Fold, a foldable percussive massage therapy device that offers customizable relief to muscles. Our exclusive offers on these cutting-edge products make it the perfect time to invest in your health and self-care routine. Take advantage of these exceptional deals that combine innovation and savings.
Counto
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $79.99
38%Off
Are you looking to track your fitness progress and health goals? The Counto Smart Scale is what you need. This intelligent scale goes beyond traditional weighing by offering advanced features that provide insights into your body composition. It's not just about the numbers on the scale but a holistic understanding of your health. It uses advanced technology to measure various metrics such as weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone density, and more. This data can be crucial for monitoring your progress and adjusting your fitness routines or diet plans. If you're looking for a smart scale that offers more than just basic weight measurements, it could be a great addition to your fitness journey. We've got an exclusive deal that you'll love. Shop now!Shop now
Bonafide
Deal: $35.99-$89.99
Retail: $57.00-$171.00
37%-47%Off
Discover a range of products from Bonafide that cater to your well-being and comfort. Whether looking for solutions to support your overall health or seeking relief from specific concerns, Bonafide offers a collection of items designed with care and backed by expertise. From supplements to skincare, Bonafide's products address various health needs that individuals commonly face. Shop this deal and enhance your daily routine that supports you in feeling your best.Shop now
ReAthlete Fold
Deal: $159.99
Retail: $299.00
46%Off
Recovery and relaxation are essential aspects of a balanced fitness routine. The ReAthlete Fold is a percussive massage therapy device designed to relieve your muscles and enhance your recovery. Its innovative foldable design sets this device apart, making it convenient for storage and travel. Multiple intensity settings and interchangeable attachments allow you to customize your massage experience based on your preferences and needs. Whether you're an athlete looking to soothe post-workout muscle soreness or someone seeking relaxation after a long day, this foldable massage therapy device offers versatility. Don't miss this deal!Shop now
