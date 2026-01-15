Catch Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen on this season’s last episode of Jaguars All Access

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen will be the special guest on the season’s last episode of Jaguars All Access on Thursday night.

He will be joining the Action Sports Jax team at Strings Sports Brewery’s Jacksonville Beach location.

We’ll ask Coach Coen about his first season and his plans for next season.

If you can’t make it to Strings, you can watch Jaguars All Access on FOX30 at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.