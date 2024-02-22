Did the Jags do well with their previous top picks?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars had the number one overall pick in back-to-back NFL Drafts recently and those selections did help the franchise have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in almost 20 years. The question is this: Are they doing enough?

In 2021, the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence first overall, and he is now in line to potentially get a big contract extension this offseason.

In 2022, the team drafted Travon Walker out of Georgia, and his climb to productivity has been slower but steady.

On Wednesday’s Brent & Austen Show, their conversation centered around the Walker pick. After two seasons in the NFL, did the Jags make the right choice?

The Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson at number 2 overall, and he’s had 21 sacks and made the All-Rookie team and Pro Bowl in his first 2 years.

Walker had 3.5 sacks in his first season but helped the Jags to the playoffs. This past season, Walker hit a double-digit sack total of 10 and showed tremendous growth. The hidden part of Walker’s game is his ability to wreck the run game and that doesn’t get a lot of credit in the stat column.

Here’s more of the debate on how well the Jags did by drafting Travon Walker number one overall in 2022.

