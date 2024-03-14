Famous 17th hole the talk of the tournament as THE PLAYERS Championship kicks off

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The 50th PLAYERS Championship is underway with some of the best golfers in the world teeing it up at TPC Sawgrass.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau reports that there is a good chance the shortest hole in the course will be a factor in who wins and loses.

Anyone in the world can play TPC Sawgrass. You just have to bring your wallet or credit card … or take out a second mortgage. It’s one of the most expensive golf rounds in the world at over $800 to play, and most of that demand centers around the famous 17th hole.

Over the next 4 days, the guys playing 17 won’t have to pay to play it, but it could end up costing them a lot. We’ve seen the tournament won and lost on the famous 17th hole par 3. That’s the way the finish was intended to be, and it has delivered in a big-time way.

Hole 17 is always the talk of the tournament for the veterans and the rookies.

Conditions look good this week, so Martineau doesn’t anticipate too many golf balls in the water. A hole-in-one is definitely possible. There have been 38 aces on the 17th.

