First Alert Traffic: Parking upgrade for Lexus drivers at THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Lexus drivers attending THE PLAYERS can elevate their experience with complimentary access to the Lexus Loyalty Lot within the Preferred Parking area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

General parking entrance: Enter through the general parking lot entrance off CR 210 with your Preferred Parking pass.

Enter through the general parking lot entrance off CR 210 with your Preferred Parking pass. Present your pass: Show your Preferred Parking pass to the attendant for verification, and head to the exclusive Lexus Loyalty Lot within Preferred Parking.

Show your Preferred Parking pass to the attendant for verification, and head to the exclusive Lexus Loyalty Lot within Preferred Parking. First come, first served: Secure your spot early, as the 100 spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis each day.

First Alert Traffic: The Players Championship

Read: First Alert Traffic: Golf cart, bike parking at THE PLAYERS Championship

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.