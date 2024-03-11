First Alert Traffic: Golf cart, bike parking at THE PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — If you are heading to THE PLAYERS Championship with your golf cart or bike, here’s what you need to know about parking arrangements to ensure a smooth arrival and convenient access to TPC Sawgrass.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

No Parking in the General Lot:

If you’re planning to cart or bike your way to THE PLAYERS, be aware that parking in the general lot is not permitted. To accommodate carts and bikes, there is a dedicated parking area in Lot 4W, located just beyond Gate B.

Access via PGA Tour Boulevard:

Carters and bikers are advised to use PGA Tour Boulevard for entry to TPC Sawgrass. This route leads directly to Lot 4W.

Read: First Alert Traffic: To simplify your PLAYERS experience, go for rideshare

Golf Cart and Bike Parking Area:

Lot 4W has been designated as the golf cart and bike parking area. Make sure to follow signage and staff instructions to reach this specific parking zone easily.

Complimentary Bike Racks:

For bikers, complimentary bike racks are available in the 4W parking area. Keep in mind that you’ll need to bring your own lock to ensure the safety of your bicycle. It is also recommended that you bring something that will help you easily identify your bike.

First Alert Traffic: The Players Championship

Read: First Alert Traffic: Convenient shuttle options for THE PLAYERS Tournament Week

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.