First Alert Traffic: Convenient shuttle options for THE PLAYERS Tournament Week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday through Sunday, Downtown Jacksonville residents and hotel guests can enjoy shuttle services to THE PLAYERS Championship.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fares start at $20, and shuttles depart from Hogan Street near the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk.

For Nocatee and nearby residents, a complimentary shuttle service is available from Friday through Sunday.

Read: First Alert Traffic: Essential parking information for THE PLAYERS Championship Week

You can park for free at Palm Valley Academy, Valley Ridge Academy or Pine Island Academy.

The shuttles operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and provide a convenient ride directly to the Nicklaus entrance.

Please note that the Valley Ridge Academy shuttle is not available on Sunday. Shuttles operate on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring a hassle-free experience for tournament attendees.

First Alert Traffic: The Players Championship

Read: Golf fever hits Northeast Florida as THE PLAYERS Championship begins

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.