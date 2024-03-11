First Alert Traffic: Essential parking information for THE PLAYERS Championship Week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The excitement is building as THE PLAYERS Championship Week kicks off, and to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, here’s information about this year’s parking.

Mandatory Advanced Purchase:

Parking passes are now mandatory, and it’s crucial to purchase them in advance. Unlike previous years, there won’t be an option for on-site purchasing, so plan ahead and secure your parking pass to avoid any last-minute inconveniences.

Farewell to “Four-or-More Park for Free” Vouchers:

A change this year is the familiar “four-or-more park for free” vouchers are no longer applicable. All attendees, regardless of the number of people in a vehicle, will now be subject to parking fees.

Parking Pricing:

Parking costs vary depending on the day of the week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s $15 per day, offering an affordable option for those looking to attend the practice rounds. From Thursday through Sunday, the rate increases to $40 per day.

Digital-Only Parking Passes:

Say goodbye to paper parking passes! The Players Championship is fully digital. All parking passes must be purchased and displayed digitally. Make sure to have your digital pass ready upon arrival for a seamless entry.

