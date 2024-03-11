First Alert Traffic: Players volunteers, years navigating fans into the tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship week begins on Tuesday. Fans can watch the PLAYERS’ practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the tournament begins on Thursday.

Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross was there this weekend as tournament staff and volunteers finished final preparations and caught up with 2 “pros” off the green.

“Eighteen years and I just love the family atmosphere, 28 years … It’s like coming to a family reunion every year,” said local volunteer Scott.

Albert is from Indiana, and Scott is a local from Fruit Cove. Each year they come back to volunteer for the PLAYERS, and this year is no different.

Albert said, “I’ve been at this gate probably for about 14 years.”

Albert is talking about the Nicklaus Gate, and Scott runs the Couples Gate.

As “gatekeepers,” Scott and Albert are like your caddies of ticketing, making sure everyone gets into the tournament with as much smoothness as a perfect putt. Keep in mind that you can also ensure a seamless experience by remembering the Couples gate is designated for ride-share drop-offs and pick-ups, and the Nicklaus entrance is the main entrance for general parking and shuttles.

Here’s another pro tip from Scott, “As the Couples gatekeeper, my message is if you’re coming out here, come out here to have fun.”

So, while you’re navigating the ins and outs of the tournament, remember the pros off the greens — the dedicated volunteers who have made your PLAYERS’ experience a hole-in-one for the last 50 years.

Find the Players Fan Guide here.

