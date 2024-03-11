Golf fever hits Northeast Florida as THE PLAYERS Championship begins

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s the biggest golf week of the year in Northeast Florida as THE PLAYERS Championship returns to the area with one of the best fields in all of golf from March 12 through 17 at TPC Sawgrass.

One of the missions of the tournament annually is to give back to local charities in the area.

The Action Sports Jax and Action News Jax teams support a couple of specific causes related to golf annually.

The Action Sports Jax Dream 18 is an annual golf tournament held at South Hampton and raises money for the North Florida Junior Golf Foundation (NFJG) and St. Michael’s Soldiers.

The event will be held in September, but the 2024 Dream 18 Card is currently available for avid golfers and proceeds support the charities. The card discounts area golf during the calendar year.

There’s more information at the following site: https://actionsportsjax-dream-18.perfectgolfevent.com.

Another initiative supporting local golf is happening now and it’s called #PlayDay. It was started by John Bachman and PGA Tour Pro Len Mattiace.

The idea is to play golf between now and April 14, and when you do, donate to the First Tee of North Florida. The donation also registers you to win a round of golf at TPC Sawgrass’s famed Stadium Course.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

